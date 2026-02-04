Logo
Islanders' Bo Horvat Breaks Out For Big Night Against Penguins

Stefen Rosner
3h
Horvat unleashed a dominant performance, netting the overtime winner and contributing significantly to a crucial Islanders victory.

ELMONT, NY --  New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat had gone scoreless in eight games leading into Tuesday night's showdown against the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

That slump is no more as Horvat scored two goals, including the overtime winner, while also adding an assist in a 5-4 win.

At 18:41 of the first, Horvat tied the game at 1-1, poking one in from the doorstep:

Then, at 19:56 of the second period, Matthew Schaefer scored after Horvat fed Pulock across the slot, who one-touched the puck to the 18-year-old for a one-time finish:

And lastly, came the overtime winner in which Horvat went top shelf glove side on a breakaway to send the Islanders' faithful into a frenzy at the 52-second mark of the extra frame:

With the victory, the Islanders are one point behind the Penguins for second in the Metropolitan Division, with Pittsburgh earning a critical point. 

The Islanders now have a four-point lead for third place in the division. 

Horvat now has 23 goals and 15 assists for 38 points in 43 games. 

