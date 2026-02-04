Islanders' Bo Horvat Breaks Out For Big Night Against Penguins

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Bo Horvat had\ngone scoreless in eight games leading into Tuesday night's showdown against the\nPittsburgh Penguins. \n\nThat slump is no more as Horvat scored two goals, including the overtime winner,\nwhile also adding an assist in a 5-4 win.\n\nAt 18:41 of the first, Horvat tied the game at 1-1, poking one in from the\ndoorstep:\n\n\n\nThen, at 19:56 of the second period, Matthew Schaefer scored after Horvat fed\nPulock across the slot, who one-touched the puck to the 18-year-old for a\none-time finish:\n\n\n\nAnd lastly, came the overtime winner in which Horvat went top shelf glove side\non a breakaway to send the Islanders' faithful into a frenzy at the 52-second\nmark of the extra frame:\n\n\n\nWith the victory, the Islanders are one point behind the Penguins for second in\nthe Metropolitan Division, with Pittsburgh earning a critical point. \n\nThe Islanders now have a four-point lead for third place in the division. \n\nHorvat now has 23 goals and 15 assists for 38 points in 43 games.