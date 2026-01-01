Islanders' Bo Horvat Leaves Game vs. Utah With Apparent Lower-Body Injury

ELMONT, NY -- At the 12-minute mark of the second period, New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat got tangled up with Utah Mammoth's defenseman Sean Durzi at the red line:

He left the ice in pain and did not return in what ultimately became a 7-2 loss.

"No [update]," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said postgame. "He'll see the doctor tomorrow, and I'm sure we'll have more tomorrow."

Horvat, who was just announced to Team Canada's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, was playing in just his fourth game back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

At this time, we are not sure if the two injurie are related.

Horvat, 30, leads the Isanders with 21 goals, adding 12 assists for 33 points in 36 games.