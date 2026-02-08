Islanders' Bo Horvat Skating On Team Canada' Fourth Line At First Olympic Practice In Milan

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Bo Horvat\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-bo-horvat-named-nhl-s-second-star-of-week]\ntook part in line rushes alongside Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel and\nFlorida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart at Team Canada's first practice in Milan:\n\n\n\nThere were questions as to whether or not Horvat would find himself in the\nstarting lineup. However, an injury to Lightning center Anthony Cirelli has\ncreated a more concrete opening. \n\nPanthers center Sam Bennett, who took Cirelli's spot on the roster, could push\nfor Horvat's spot in the lineup. \n\nWe shall see what head coach Jon Cooper elects to.\n\nHorvat and Team Canada kick off their Olympic slate against fellow Islanders'\nOlympian Ondrej Palat and Team Czechia on Thursday morning at 10:40 AM ET.