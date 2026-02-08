Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders' Bo Horvat Skating On Team Canada' Fourth Line At First Olympic Practice In Milan cover image

Islanders' Bo Horvat Skating On Team Canada' Fourth Line At First Olympic Practice In Milan

Stefen Rosner
1h
Partner
268Members·3,986Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Horvat eyes a prominent role, navigating a dynamic Canadian forward group as he prepares for Olympic play alongside NHL stars.

New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat took part in line rushes alongside Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart at Team Canada's first practice in Milan:

There were questions as to whether or not Horvat would find himself in the starting lineup. However, an injury to Lightning center Anthony Cirelli has created a more concrete opening. 

Panthers center Sam Bennett, who took Cirelli's spot on the roster, could push for Horvat's spot in the lineup. 

We shall see what head coach Jon Cooper elects to.

Horvat and Team Canada kick off their Olympic slate against fellow Islanders' Olympian Ondrej Palat and Team Czechia on Thursday morning at 10:40 AM ET. 

Topics:Latest News