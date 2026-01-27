Islanders Bounce Back, Beat Flyers 4-0 In Metropolitan Division Matchup

Sorokin's shutout seals victory! Islanders' penalty kill, power play, and 5-on-5 goals power them past Flyers in crucial divisional clash.
The New York Islanders rebounded after a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Monday night.
They scored a shorthanded goal, added two 5-on-5 goals, and got a power-play goal in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves for his sixth shutout of the season. Flyers netminder Sam Ersson made 19 saves.
With the win, the Islanders extended their lead on the Flyers to four points as they sit third in the Metropolitan Division, just two points back of the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Islanders are acquiring LHD Carson Soucy from the New York Rangers for a 2026 third-round pick, per Emily Kaplan and Vince Mercogliano.
Here's how the game unfolded:
After a failed power play, the Islanders found themselves on the penalty kill. That's when a basic dump-in by Jean-Gabriel Pageau made its way back to him courtesy of a no-look pass from Casey Cizikas to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 14:29 of the first:
That was Pageau's ninth goal of the season and third shorthanded goal of the 2025-26 campaign.
Mathew Barzal extended the Islanders' lead to 2-0 at 5:41 of the second period after he deflected an Isaiah George point shot past a screened Ersson, who had Jonathan Drouin stationed right in front of him:
Barzal snapped an eight-game goal drought.
The Islanders got one more in the middle frame after Tony DeAngelo wired a one-timer from the high slot past Ersson's right pad at the 12:50 mark:
Barzal and Anthony Duclair each recorded their second points of the night.
The Islanders added a fourth goal, as Pageau scored his second of the game and 10th of the season off the rush after finishing a feed from Maxim Tsyplakov at 13:38 of the third:
Notes: Forward Calum Ritchie did not play as he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Forward Simon Holmstrom missed the game due to illness. Defenseman Ryan Pulock, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, missed his second straight game.
Up Next: The Islanders battle the Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday before heading to Madison Square Garden on Thursday.