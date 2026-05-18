Islanders Bringing Danny Nelson’s Brother Henry To Development Camp

Henry Nelson, 22, is a left-shot defenseman who is returning to Notre Dame for his senior season, just like his brother. The 6'1, 174 lb blueliner recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 37 games for Notre Dame in 2025-26.
He is not eligible for the draft and will have the option to sign with any team when he elects to turn pro, likely after the 2026-27 season.
Danny Nelson had the opportunity to turn pro, but elected to return to Notre Dame for his final season. Not only will he get one more year to play with Henry, but he'll get a chance to play with both brothers, as his younger brother Sammy will be a true freshman this fall.