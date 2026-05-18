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Islanders Bringing Danny Nelson’s Brother Henry To Development Camp

Stefen Rosner
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The Notre Dame defenseman joins his younger sibling in New York, bringing a collegiate family connection to the ice before the pair returns for a final season together.

The Hockey News can confirm Mark Divver's report that the New York Islanders have invited prospect Danny Nelson's older brother, Henry, to development camp.

Henry Nelson, 22, is a left-shot defenseman who is returning to Notre Dame for his senior season, just like his brother. The 6'1, 174 lb blueliner recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 37 games for Notre Dame in 2025-26. 

He is not eligible for the draft and will have the option to sign with any team when he elects to turn pro, likely after the 2026-27 season.

Danny Nelson had the opportunity to turn pro, but elected to return to Notre Dame for his final season. Not only will he get one more year to play with Henry, but he'll get a chance to play with both brothers, as his younger brother Sammy will be a true freshman this fall. 

Nelson is opting for another year at Notre Dame, delaying his professional debut. Why did he choose to return to college?
thehockeynews.comIslanders Prospect Danny Nelson Delays Turning Pro, Will Return To Notre Dame For Senior SeasonNelson is opting for another year at Notre Dame, delaying his professional debut. Why did he choose to return to college?

It's an opportunity that Danny couldn't pass up. There is zero concern about Nelson signing his entry-level deal before his rights expire on Aug. 15, 2027. 

Last week, the Islanders invited Long Island native Michaal Hagens, the brother of Boston Bruins forward James Hagens, to development camp. 

Michael grew up a die-hard Islanders fan, just like his brother. 

Michael Hagens, the older brother of Bruins prospect James Hagens, has been invited to Islanders development camp, giving the die-hard Islanders fan a chance to live out a childhood dream.
www.theelmonters.comJames Hagens’ Brother Michael To Experience Childhood Islanders Dream At Development CampMichael Hagens, the older brother of Bruins prospect James Hagens, has been invited to Islanders development camp, giving the die-hard Islanders fan a chance to live out a childhood dream.

Although we do not have an official date for the development camp, it is expected to be the Monday after the 2026 NHL Draft at Northwell Ice Center.

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