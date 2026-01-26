Logo
New York Islanders
Islanders' Calum Ritchie An Extra At Morning Skate; Could Play vs. Flyers If Holmstrom Can't Go

Islanders' Calum Ritchie An Extra At Morning Skate; Could Play vs. Flyers If Holmstrom Can’t Go

Stefen Rosner
4h
Rookie Calum Ritchie sits as a healthy scratch again. Marc Gatcomb draws into the lineup as the Islanders face the Flyers.

New York Islanders rookie forward Calum Ritchie is expected to serve as a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. 

Rachel added that Holmstrom is a game-time decision due to illness, so Ritchie or Maxim Tsyplakov could play if No. 10 is unable to go. 

Ritchie, who just turned 21, is serving as a healthy scratch for the second time since being recalled on Halloween. He sat against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 28, a 4-2 loss. 

He has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 40 games played this season, averaging 12:12 minutes per game. 

Marc Gatcomb, who has served as a healtyh scratch the last two games, will draw back in, skating in Ritchie's spot on Casey Cizikas's right. 

Maxim Shabanov gets a look alongside Bo Horvat, who is playing in his second game since missing nine games with a lower-body injury. 

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin will start after David Rittich allowed four goals on 20 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. 

