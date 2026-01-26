Islanders' Calum Ritchie An Extra At Morning Skate; Could Play vs. Flyers If Holmstrom Can’t Go

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles]rookie forward Calum Ritchie\n[https://www.google.com/search?q=calum+ritchie+the+hockey+news&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS979US979&oq=calum+ritchie+the+hockey+news&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCAgAEEUYJxg7MggIABBFGCcYOzIGCAEQRRhAMgcIAhAAGO8FMgcIAxAAGO8FMgoIBBAAGIAEGKIEMgoIBRAAGIAEGKIEMgoIBhAAGIAEGKIE0gEINDI0NGowajSoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8]\nis expected to serve as a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Flyers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers/latest-news/ex-flyers-goalie-dominating-for-nhl-s-hottest-team]\non Monday. \n\n\n\nRachel added that Holmstrom is a game-time decision due to illness, so Ritchie\nor Maxim Tsyplakov could play if No. 10 is unable to go. \n\nRitchie, who just turned 21, is serving as a healthy scratch for the second time\nsince being recalled on Halloween. He sat against the Columbus Blue Jackets on\nDec. 28, a 4-2 loss. \n\nHe has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 40 games played this season,\naveraging 12:12 minutes per game. \n\nMarc Gatcomb, who has served as a healtyh scratch the last two games, will draw\nback in, skating in Ritchie's spot on Casey Cizikas's right. \n\nMaxim Shabanov gets a look alongside Bo Horvat, who is playing in his second\ngame since missing nine games with a lower-body injury. \n\nGoaltender Ilya Sorokin will start after David Rittich allowed four goals on 20\nshots in a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.