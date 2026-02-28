Logo
New York Islanders
Islanders Can Force Blue Jackets Into Sell Mode With Win On Saturday

A win Saturday could push the Blue Jackets toward a fire sale, widening a crucial six-point gap with the playoff race heating up.

The New York Islanders could put the Columbus Blue Jackets into sell mode with a win on Saturday night in Ohio.

After the Islanders' 4-3 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and Columbus's 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, the gap between the two teams grew to six points with less than a week to go before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. 

The Islanders sit in third in the Metropolitan Division with 71 points, while the Blue Jackets sit with 65. 

If the Islanders win in regulation on Saturday, that gap would move to eight points, which could force Blue Jackets general manager Don Wadell to move players rather than buy. 

That's not all: after the Washington Capitals' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, they moved four points ahead of Columbus. 

Here are the lines:

Puck drop between the Islanders and Blue Jackets comes your way at 6 PM ET. 

