Islanders’ Deadline Decisions Must Account for Key NHL Playoff Cap Rule

When New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov went down with a right-shoulder injury on Nov. 18, the fear was that we wouldn't see him back on the ice for quite a while. The initial prognosis was that Romanov would miss five-to-six months after undergoing right-shoulder surgery. That would put Romanov on the shelf for the rest of the regular season, at least, which included his contract being placed on Long-Term Injured List.