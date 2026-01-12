Islanders Defenseman Adam Boqvist To Get Another Crack Against Winnipeg After Earning Trust vs. Minnesota

Boqvist, who signed a one-year extension this summer worth $850,000, returned to the Islanders' lineup in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. He had sat out the previous nine games as the organization explored their blue-line depth with Travis Mitchell, Marshall Warren, and Cole McWard, the latter who wil serve as the seventh defenseman for a second straight game.
Boqvist only played 8:43 minutes in the win, sitting for the final 6:18 as the Islanders doubled up on Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer in an effort to win in regulation or at the very least, get to overtime.
In this minutes, Boqvist recorded a hit and a block, playing his off-side alongside Scott Mayfield.
Islanders head coach Patrick Roy, who has made some line changes with Kyle MacLean coming in for Maxim Tsyplakov, is keeping Boqvist in the lineup.
"I thought he was really good," Roy said (H/t New York Islanders). "We talked about trust, and building that trust from him to us and us to him, and I thought that he did really well, kept things simple. I'm curious to see how he's gonna play again tomorrow."
With prospect Isaiah George back healthy and likely to get an opportunity at some point after playing 33 games for the Islanders last season, and offseason depth signing Ethan Bear also back from injury, there's certainly added pressure on Boqvist to perform.
Islanders lines courtesy of Islanders team reporter Cory Wright:
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Maxim Shabaov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
The Islanders battle the Jets on Tuesday night at 8 PM ET.