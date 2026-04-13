Islanders Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 4-1 Loss To Montreal

A disastrous 55-second scoring spree by Montreal extinguished the Islanders' playoff hopes, sealing their second consecutive season outside the postseason.
ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders have been eliminated from playoff contention following their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
After a scoreless first period, the Islanders allowed three goals in 55 seconds to go down 3-0, the last of the three coming at 16:51 of the middle frame.
Casey Cizikas did score at 8:45 of the second period after he deflected a Scott Mayfield point shot to stop the Islanders from being shut out for a second straight night after falling 3-0 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon.
Zachary Bolduc scored with 13.2 seconds to play for the 4-1 final.
With the loss, the Islanders have now missed the playoffs for a second straight season.
The last time that happened was in 2016-17 and 2017-18, the last two seasons of the Garth Snow-Doug Weight Era.
The Islanders, who conclude their season on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, are 1-2-0 through their first three games under new head coach Pete DeBoer.