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Islanders Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 4-1 Loss To Montreal

Stefen Rosner
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A disastrous 55-second scoring spree by Montreal extinguished the Islanders' playoff hopes, sealing their second consecutive season outside the postseason.

ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders have been eliminated from playoff contention following their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

After a scoreless first period, the Islanders allowed three goals in 55 seconds to go down 3-0, the last of the three coming at 16:51 of the middle frame.  

Casey Cizikas did score at 8:45 of the second period after he deflected a Scott Mayfield point shot to stop the Islanders from being shut out for a second straight night after falling 3-0 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. 

Zachary Bolduc scored with 13.2 seconds to play for the 4-1 final.

With the loss, the Islanders have now missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

The last time that happened was in 2016-17 and 2017-18, the last two seasons of the Garth Snow-Doug Weight Era. 

The Islanders, who conclude their season on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, are 1-2-0 through their first three games under new head coach Pete DeBoer.  

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