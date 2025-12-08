    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders Fall To Panthers 4-1, Snap Three-Game Win Streak

    Dec 8, 2025, 00:28
    Islanders Fall To Panthers 4-1, Snap Three-Game Win Streak

    Dec 8, 2025, 00:28
    Dec 8, 2025, 00:28
    Updated at: Dec 8, 2025, 00:28

    Panthers netter ends Islanders' win streak. Turnovers and defensive lapses fuel Florida's victory, halting a strong New York surge.

    SUNRISE -- After shutting out the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 on Saturday, the New York Islanders failed to sweep the back-to-back, falling 4-1 to the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening. 

    The Islanders were 4-0-0 on the second leg of back-to-backs prior to this game.

    Here's how it happened: 

    Goaltender David Rittich did a phenomenal job tracking pucks early, but a seeing-eye shot from Uvis Balinskis at 12:14 of the first gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead:

    That snapped the Islanders' three-game streak of scoring first.

    The Islanders' fourth line started to shift momentum, ever so slightly, garnering some chances. 

    Kyle MacLean got a glorious feed from Casey Cizikas but he rang the left post at 19:16 of the first. 

    The Panthers took a 2-0 lead at 7:05 of the second period after Maxim Shabanov committed his second turnover of the shift and third mistake. After making a great read in the offensive zone, he waited too long to shoot, leading to a blocked shot. 

    Then, as he tried to get a cycle going down low, he didn't get enough on the pass, turning the puck over. He made a strong effort to get back -- which he did --, but then he turned the puck over to Carter Verhaeghe, who ripped the rubber glove side:

    Head coach Patrick Roy swapped Shabanov with Simon Holmstrom for the remainder of the game. 

    Mathew Barzal got the Islanders on the board at 9:03 of the second. He received a quick feed from Matthew Schaefer stationed at the point, before his backhander went off of Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling's behind and in:

     The Islanders couldn't get the equalizer before the second period came to a close. 

    In the third period, the Islanders struggled to create much, with just three shots on goal. 

    During 4-on-4 play, Seth Jones scored off the rush at 13:57 of the third after Tony DeAngelo and Matthew Schaefer got crossed up:

    Sam Reinhart added an empty-net goal at 17:05 of the third for the 4-1 final. 