Islanders File Trademarks for Three Potential AHL Team Names Ahead of Hamilton Relocation

The New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] have filed trademarks for three\nnames for their new AHL team that will play out of Hamilton, Ontario, starting\nin 2026-27.\n\nThe three names are: Mustangs, Havoc, and Hammers. \n\n\n\nThe Hamilton Mustangs were the fictional OHL team from the movie "Youngblood,"\nstarring Rob Lowe and Keanu Reeves.\n\n\n\nBridgeport, which has been home to the Islanders' AHL affiliate for the last 25\nyears, is currently trialing the Hershey Bears 1-0 in their first-round\nbest-of-three series. \n\nGame Two comes your way at 7 PM ET on Thursday. \n\n