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Islanders File Trademarks for Three Potential AHL Team Names Ahead of Hamilton Relocation

Stefen Rosner
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Mustangs, Havoc, or Hammers? Islanders' AHL squad in Hamilton could bear a name from hockey lore or a fierce new identity.

The New York Islanders have filed trademarks for three names for their new AHL team that will play out of Hamilton, Ontario, starting in 2026-27.

The three names are: Mustangs, Havoc, and Hammers. 

The Hamilton Mustangs were the fictional OHL team from the movie "Youngblood," starring  Rob Lowe and Keanu Reeves.

Bridgeport, which has been home to the Islanders' AHL affiliate for the last 25 years, is currently trialing the Hershey Bears 1-0 in their first-round best-of-three series. 

Game Two comes your way at 7 PM ET on Thursday. 

 

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