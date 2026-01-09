Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche Shares Thoughts On His Prospects That Took Part In World Juniors

The New York Islanders had five prospects play at the 2026 World Junior Championships.

Here's a breakdown of each player's performance, plus what a former NHL scout had to say.

A Scout's Eye View On Islanders Prospects At World Junior Championships

The Elmonters spoke with a former NHL scout, who gave his thoughts on Eklund, Poletin, Eiserman, Bednarik & Aitcheson.

Now, here's what general manager Mathieu Darche had to say about their performances:

Darche on SWE F Victor Eklund (2025, No. 16): "He was the player of the game in the gold medal game. He's a water bug that scratches and claws its way around. I really liked his tournament."

Darche on CZE F Tomas Poletin (2025, No. 106): "He broke my heart with the game-winning goal against Canada. But, he has played really well."

Darche on USA F Cole Eiserman (2024, No. 20): "Unfortunately had an injury early in in the season, and he came back, and we know what he can do with his shot. Like he's a elite shooter. The US have a deep team, so they move him up and down the lineup. And people put a lot of pressure on these kids. Yeah, the US won two in a row. They lost in the quarterfinals. But it's a tough tournament. It's a one-game thing."

Darche on USA F Kamil Bednarik (2024, No. 61): "Bednarik, who has a more supporting role, I thought he played well, like he forechecked, like he took face-offs, but we knew he wasn't good. They weren't going to put him in an offensive situation. That's not the type of player he is. But I thought he competed."

Darche on CAN D Kashawn Aitcheson (2025, No. 17): "They dressed a lot of defenseman, 7D, so it's tough on the ice time. But if you look at what he's doing in Barrie, he's got 19 goals in 28-29 games. So, he's been great."

Darche's Final Thoughts: "As a Canadian, I'm always disappointed when Canada doesn't win, but our guys played well. All five of our guys compete, competed hard, and, I mean, three of them have medals, so I guess it's a good tournament."