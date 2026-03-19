Islanders Goal-Scoring Prospect Cole Eiserman Practices With Bridgeport; Could Make AHL Debut On Saturday

Eiserman arrives in Bridgeport, ready to ignite the offense. Can this elite scoring prospect lead the team to the Calder Cup Playoffs?
New York Islanders forward prospect Cole Eiserman hit the ice with the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday morning, just a day after inking his three-year, entry-level deal (ELC), followed by an Amateur Tryout (ATO).
Jackson Sokoloski
The 19-year-old's ELC kicks in for the 2026-27 season.
Eiserman could make his AHL debut on Saturday when Bridgeport hosts the Hershey Bears for their final Sound Tigers game.
Bridgeport is currently sitting tied in points for the sixth and final seed with the Springfield Thunderbirds. However, Springfield holds the regulation-win tie-breaker, 21-20.
Let's see if Eiserman can help get them to the Calder Cup Playoffs with 13 games remaining.
Puck drop between Bridgeport and Hershey comes your way Saturday at 3 PM ET on AHL.tv.