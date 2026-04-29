Islanders Goaltender Ilya Sorokin Named Vezina Finalst

Ilya Sorokin’s historic season, highlighted by an NHL shutout record, propels him into contention for hockey's premier goaltending honor.
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (29-24-2, 2.68 GAA, .906 SV%, 7 SO) has been named a 2026 Vezina Trophy finalist, the National Hockey League has announced.
He will be battling against Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (31-18-4, 2.71 GAA, .908 SV%, 2 SO) and Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy (39-15-4, 2.31 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO).
Per the Islanders release: "Sorokin led the NHL with seven shutouts, while posting a 29-24-2 record, a .906 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against average over 55 games (54 starts) in his sixth NHL season. His save percentage ranked sixth and his goals-against average was seventh among goalies with at least 50 appearances. Among all netminders, Sorokin also led in road wins (18), ranked eighth in saves (1,386), ninth in shots against (1,530), tied for ninth in wins (29) and games played (55), and 10th in minutes (3,226). He also paced all goalies in high-danger saves (452) and high-danger save percentage (.864).
"The Mezhdurechensk, RUS native went 15-5-0 when facing more than 30 shots, including a franchise-record setting streak of 13-0-0 in such games to start the season. His 15 wins in that scenario also led the NHL. He turned aside 44 shots on January 6, the most saves by any NHL goalie in a shutout this season. The performance marked his 26th career shutout, breaking the Islanders' all-time shutout record that had stood for nearly 50 years. His seven shutouts also tied for the most by an Islander in a single season."
According to MoneyPuck.com, Sorokin's 25.3 Goals Saved Above Expected ranked third to Swayman's 28.8. Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson led the league with a 29.3 GSAE.
Sorokin has never won the Vezina. He was the Vezina runner-up in 2022-23, after posting a 31-22-7 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .924 SV%, adding a league-leading six shutouts.
Following the season, we asked Sorokin about what it would mean for him to win the Vezina.
"It's not something to discuss now. There's no chance," Sorokin said the night after the Islanders' season came to an end. "And I never think about this. I think about making the playoffs, and that didn't happen this year. But I think I had a good season, maybe ended a little bit, it went down, but in total, the guys played well. We have a good group here, good, great young guys and great veterans."
Vasilevskiy is the favorite but you never know how these things play out.