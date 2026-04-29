Islanders Goaltender Ilya Sorokin Named Vezina Finalst

"It's not something to discuss now. There's no chance," Sorokin said the night after the Islanders' season came to an end. "And I never think about this. I think about making the playoffs, and that didn't happen this year. But I think I had a good season, maybe ended a little bit, it went down, but in total, the guys played well. We have a good group here, good, great young guys and great veterans."