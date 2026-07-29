Islanders Have Two Prospects In Attendance For 16th Annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Top picks Cole Eiserman and Kashawn Aitcheson head to Chicago, joining the league's brightest young stars to film content and pose for their first official trading cards.
For a second straight summer, the New York Islanders have two prospects attending the NHLPA Rookie Showcase, hosted by the NHLPA and Upper Deck.
After seeing No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer and Marc Gatcomb attend last summer in Washington D.C., prospects Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Eiserman are in Chicago for the event.
Both Islanders' prospects are expected to be playing for the Hamilton Hammers this season, the club's new AHL affiliate.
Aitcheson enters his first pro season after winning 2026 OHL Defenseman of the Year honors while Eiserman played in 12 regular season games and two playoff games for the Bridgeport Islanders after deciding to leave Boston University following his junior season.
Per the press release:
This unique event serves as an entry point for the players into the business of professional hockey, where player identity, content creation, and commercial opportunity begin to take shape, connecting the players with NHLPA partners Upper Deck, Electronic Arts, Fanatics and CIBC.
Over the course of the event, Upper Deck – the official trading card partner of the NHL and NHLPA – will work directly with players to capture photos and video in their official team jerseys for upcoming trading cards, memorabilia, and promotional materials. The content collected will be used by Upper Deck to create the players’ first NHL and NHLPA licensed rookie trading cards, as well as additional promotional materials throughout the season and beyond.
NHLPA Rookie Showcase gives Upper Deck access to the league’s next generation of talent while giving players a first look at how their name, image, and likeness can connect with fans and collectors beyond the ice. The players will also get an opportunity to connect away from the ice, at the “Welcome to Chicago” dinner, hosted by CIBC.
“NHLPA Rookie Showcase marks an important milestone for players entering the NHL,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “A player’s first official NHL trading card highlights that they’re achieving a lifelong dream of playing in the best league in the world. Being invited to attend the Rookie Showcase and ultimately receiving their Upper Deck rookie card is a moment that a player will never forget.”
“We’re incredibly excited to host the top rookies and prospects after they’ve just heard their names called in the Upper Deck NHL Draft and introduce them to the power of trading cards and collecting,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “We’re dedicated to helping fans and collectors connect with these exciting players, and spending time with them at Rookie Showcase enhances that process even further as we turn first picks into first cards.”
This year’s NHLPA Rookie Showcase will coincide with the National Sports Collectors Convention, taking place July 29 to August 2 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, where fans will also have the opportunity to interact with players as part of Upper Deck’s activations. As the largest sports collectibles show in North America, the NSCC brings together collectors, brands, dealers, and industry leaders, creating a timely platform to spotlight the rookies as their professional careers begin.
“Our partnership with Upper Deck continues to create meaningful value for players, fans, and the trading card industry,” said Steve Scebelo, NHLPA Chief Commercial Officer. “Aligning this year’s event with the National Sports Collectors Convention gives us a timely opportunity to introduce the next generation of NHL players to collectors and fans and for the players to see firsthand how the trading card industry can build unique opportunities, meaningful relationships and help grow the game.”