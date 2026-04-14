Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer Compares Victor Eklund To One Of His Former Players
DeBoer sees a familiar spark in Islanders prospect Eklund, drawing a parallel to a former standout player known for speed, skill, and tenacity.
The New York Islanders' top prospect and 2025 first-round pick (No. 16), Victor Eklund, will be making his NHL debut on Tuesday night in the team's final game of the season.
The forward joined the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League following the conclusion of his season with Djurgårdens IF in Sweden, but with New York out of a playoff spot, head coach Pete DeBoer will get an early look at the 19-year-old forward before heading into a long offseason filled with pending roster decisions.
The Islanders will be taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in their season finale, with DeBoer facing off against a familiar face in Logan Stankoven.
Stankoven played under DeBoer for parts of two seasons when the two were with the Dallas Stars, and DeBoer drew a comparison between Stankoven and Eklund ahead of the matchup:
“I‘ve watched a little bit. I remember the draft reports. I obviously have seen the brother play. Listen, everyone’s looking for speed, skill, and tenacity. And I think those would probably be three of the four or five things you’d use to describe him," DeBoer said.
"So, we got a similar guy on the other side tonight, in Logan Stakoven, who I had in Dallas, s far as stature and the way he plays, and how hard he plays. So, I think if we get a version of that, that’s a, that’s a really good player.”
Eklund, who is 5-foot-11, and Stankoven, who is 5-foot-8, are both on the smaller side.
At 23 years old, Stankoven has 216 total career NHL games under his belt, overcoming his size by being aggressive on the forecheck, keeping his feet moving, and fighting for every loose puck.
Even on nights when he does not find the scoresheet, he makes an impact in all three zones and offers both an underrated goal-scoring ability and the ability to make clean reads and passes with the puck.
Eklund plays a very similar game, using his stick and elusiveness to find prime positioning in puck battles, and also his skating and poise to find an open teammate or clear the zone.
Stankoven has set career highs in goals (21), assists (22), and points (43) this season, but his offensive ceiling has yet to be hit, especially in his part-time transition from wing to center.
Given his professional experience, Eklund projects as a higher-ceiling forward than Stankoven while playing a similar style, potentially landing the Islanders a long-term top-six winger.
Eklund skated on the first line alongside Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom at morning skate, and it is expected he will be given ample ice time against Carolina.
It is believed, much like Calum Ritchie this season, that Eklund will be given a chance to make the Islanders' NHL roster out of the preseason.
Puck drop between the Islanders and Hurricanes is set for 7:00 P.M. EST at UBS Arena.