Islanders' Horvat, Canada Advance To Gold Medal Game cover image

Islanders' Horvat, Canada Advance To Gold Medal Game

Russell Macias
8h
The 2026 Winter Olympics continue to deliver. Once again, Team Canada came from behind to break hearts, as they came from 2-0 down against Team Finland to win 3-2 in regulation.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche scored the game-winning goal in the final minute, completing the comeback that shattered Finnish hearts.

New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat began the game on the left wing of MacKinnon's line, but as Canada fell behind, Canada shortened the bench.

MacKinnon slid up to skate with Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, while Horvat saw his ice time cut down. It's no surprise, as Horvat's specialty has been his two-way play. 

When Canada needs offense, they've got generational talent like McDavid and MacKinnon to lean on.

The game was a total thriller, and clinches at least a Silver or Gold Medal for Horvat, adding to his trophy case.

Canada will play the winner of the United States and Slovakia on Sunday morning, with puck drop coming at 8:10 on the East Coast.

The USA and Slovakia get underway at 3:10 this afternoon, with Brock Nelson and the Americans hoping to end the Cinderella run from Slovakia.

