Islanders' Horvat, Canada Advance To Gold Medal Game

The 2026 Winter Olympics continue to deliver. Once again, Team Canada came from\nbehind to break hearts, as they came from 2-0 down against Team Finland to win\n3-2 in regulation.\n\nNathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/colorado-avalanche] scored the game-winning goal\nin the final minute, completing the comeback that shattered Finnish hearts.\n\nNew York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] forward Bo\nHorvat began the game on the left wing of MacKinnon's line, but as Canada fell\nbehind, Canada shortened the bench.\n\nMacKinnon slid up to skate with Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, while\nHorvat saw his ice time cut down. It's no surprise, as Horvat's specialty has\nbeen his two-way play. \n\nWhen Canada needs offense, they've got generational talent like McDavid and\nMacKinnon to lean on.\n\nThe game was a total thriller, and clinches at least a Silver or Gold Medal for\nHorvat, adding to his trophy case.\n\nCanada will play the winner of the United States\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/we-came-here-for-the-big-one-connor-hellebuyck-usa-eliminate-gold-medal-contenders]\nand Slovakia on Sunday morning, with puck drop coming at 8:10 on the East Coast.\n\nThe USA and Slovakia get underway at 3:10 this afternoon, with Brock Nelson and\nthe Americans hoping to end the Cinderella run from Slovakia.