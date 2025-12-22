Islanders' Ilya Sorokin Dealing With 'Small Nagging Issue'; Marcus Hogberg Recalled From Bridgeport

EAST MEADOW, NY -- Prior to Monday's practice, the New York Islanders announced that goaltender Ilya Sorokin (12-10-2, 2.55 GAA, .910 SV%) has a small nagging issue and will not play until after the Holiday Break.

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg has been recalld on an emergency basis.

Hogberg went 5-7-2 in Bridgeport , with a 3.08 GAA and an .881 SV%.

The expectation is that David Rittich (7-3-2 2.54 GAA, .908 SV%), who turned aside 30 of 32 in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, will start against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Islanders forward Bo Horvat skated in a red non-contact jersey before Monday's practice. He stayed on for practice.