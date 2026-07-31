Islanders' Ilya Sorokin Explains What Went Wrong For Maxim Shabanov During Rookie Season

"I understand his position," Sorokin continued. "He came from a team where he spent 25 minutes on the ice, played on the power play, and got everything he wanted. That wasn't the case in the NHL. But that's the NHL. There are guys who are already trusted. They might even be weaker than you at a given moment, but you can't just take their place - you have to earn it. That can only be done through performance on the ice."