Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin Pulled After 7 Goals; Status Unclear vs. Sabres

"We know what we did. We know what's wrong. We know what we need to do to play the right way. And that's regrouping mentally for tomorrow," Ryan Pulock said postgame. "That's all that matters right now, is regrouping for tomorrow. Understand what went wrong. Understand what we did. I feel like that's not us. Obviously, it was a big game, and we didn't do it the right way, but tomorrow's a chance to make up for it."