Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin Reaches 150 Wins Amid Dominant Vezina-Caliber Season

Sorokin is seven wins from tying Chico Resch (157) for the second-most in franchise history.
Hockey Hall of Famer Billy Smith sits in first with 304.
Sorokin also recorded his 25th win of the season, accomplishing that feat for a fifth straight season.
Per Islanders statistician Eric Hornick, Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 23-11-1 (with an NHL-best .923 save percentage, and a 2.24 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.
Through 42 games this season, Sorokin is 25-15-2, with a 2.58 GAA, a .918 SV%, and an NHL-leading six shutouts.