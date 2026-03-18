Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin Reaches 150 Wins Amid Dominant Vezina-Caliber Season cover image

Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin Reaches 150 Wins Amid Dominant Vezina-Caliber Season

Stefen Rosner
7h
featured
278Members·4,081Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Ilya Sorokin's stellar goaltending propels the Islanders, reaching a career milestone while showcasing Vezina-worthy dominance.

TORONTO -- New York Islanders franchise goaltender Ilya Sorokin recorded 26 saves on 27 shots in a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to secure career win No. 150. 

Sorokin is seven wins from tying Chico Resch (157) for the second-most in franchise history. 

Hockey Hall of Famer Billy Smith sits in first with 304. 

Sorokin also recorded his 25th win of the season, accomplishing that feat for a fifth straight season. 

Per Islanders statistician Eric Hornick, Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 23-11-1 (with an NHL-best .923 save percentage, and a 2.24 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Through 42 games this season, Sorokin is 25-15-2, with a 2.58 GAA, a .918 SV%, and an NHL-leading six shutouts.  

Latest News