Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin Steals 15th Win, Strengthens Vezina Case Amid Playoff Push

Sorokin's stellar saves propel the Islanders back into a playoff spot, showcasing a Vezina-worthy performance with league-leading game-steals and advanced metrics.
ELMONT, NY --New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin continued his push for his first career Vezina Trophy on Thursday night. Against the Dallas Stars, the 30-year-old backstop made 26 saves on 27 shots in a 2-1 win to get the Islanders back in a playoff spot with nine games to go.
With the victory, Sorokin recorded his 15th steal of the season, per Mike Kelly, the best in the league. He's made 47 starts, meaning he's stolen a game in 32.6% of his starts this season.
The Islanders are in a fight for their lives, and Sorokin has been brilliant more often than not.
After allowing six goals on 32 shots against the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday, Sorokin has since stopped 63 of the 65 shots he's faced for a .969 SV%.
On the season, he's 27-18-2, with a 2.48 GAA, a .914 SV%, and a league-leading seven shutouts.
Now, when it comes to the Vezina conversation, Tampa Bay Lightning's starter Andrei Vasilevskiy seems to be the frontrunner.
The 31-year-old fellow Russian is 34-12-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .911 SV%, with two shutouts. Wins are paramount for this award, which is voted on by all 32 general managers, not the PHWA, unlike many of the other awards.
However, when you peel back the curtain, which all 32 GMs should be doing, Sorokin should be the clear Vezina winner.
Vasilevskiy owns a 19.9 Goals Saved Above Expected, a pretty strong number, with an .849 High-Danger SV%.
Sorokin owns a league-leading 31.1 GSAE, with a league-leading .887 HDSV%.
The Islanders' No. 1 goaltender has been the league's most clutch goaltender this season and is the biggest reason Long Island is holding down a playoff spot with nine games to go.
Vasilveskiy has been tremendous behind the fifth-best team in the league.
Sorokin has another handful of games to end this debate, a debate that shouldn't still be up for discussion.