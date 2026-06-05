Islanders Ink Long Island Native To One-Year Extension

The New York Islanders announced Friday morning that the franchise signed Long Island native Marshall Warren to a one-year, two-way contract.
Warren, 25, made his NHL debut this past season. Warren played eight games total, posting three assists in eight NHL games.
The defenseman played 56 games for the Bridgeport Islanders this season, posting six goals and 32 points, career highs for his young career. He added one assist in two playoff games, his first ever professional playoff appearances.
Islanders GM Mathieu Darche inked Warren to this deal well ahead of the RFA qualifying offer deadline, and thereby avoided any potential arbitration, as Warren would've held arbitration rights had no deal materialized before that July deadline.
Warren will push for an NHL roster spot next year, maybe as the seventh defenseman, or even greater, depending on how the Islanders' summer goes.
The Hamilton Hammers would greatly benefit from Warren's continued presence if he does not make the NHL roster, as he proved a massive part of what the AHL team is trying to build.
The Long Island native making his debut with the Islanders was one of the best moments of this past Islanders' season, with Stefen Rosner interviewing his mother about the journey to his NHL debut: