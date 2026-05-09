Islanders Invite Northport Native Tanner Adams To Development Camp

The Islanders have invited a top NCAA free agents to their upcoming development camp.
The New York Islanders have invited forward prospect and Northport, Long Island native Tanner Adams to their development camp, according to Mark Divver:
The 20-year-old, 5-foot-11 right-shot forward recorded 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 36 games with Providence College this season.
Across 108 career NCAA games over three seasons, Adams has totaled 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists), leading Providence in scoring during that span.
While the Islanders have not yet announced dates for their development camp, the 2025 camp began on the Monday following the NHL Draft.
If the same schedule is followed in 2026, this year’s camp would begin during the week of June 29.
Adams does not lose his NCAA eligibility by attending the development camp, but the invitation gives the Islanders an additional opportunity to evaluate one of the projected top NCAA free agents for Spring 2027.
He has previously attended Toronto Maple Leafs’ and Vegas Golden Knight’ development camp.