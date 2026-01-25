Islanders' Isaiah George On NHL Return: 'I Felt Comfortable Out There'

ELMONT, NY -- On Saturday, the New York Islanders recalled defenseman Isaiah George from Bridgeport.
The 21-year-old defenseman played 33 games with the big club last season, but when opportunities presented themselves this season, injuries got in the way.
In the Islanders' 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, George played 13:56 minutes alongside Adam Boqvist on the third pairing, keeping things simple.
He had a turnover on his first shift, but then really settled in.
"I was pleased with his game," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "I thought he was playing with confidence, skating well, and breaking the puck out pretty well. I felt like he had a good game."
We spoke with George following his return:
Q: What’s it been like getting re-acclimated and being back with the group?
A: “It’s really just about getting re-acclimated. That’s the biggest thing. It was nice to be reunited with the guys up here. They’ve been great to me — last year at camp and this year too. It was all smiles when I came back. It’s great to see everyone again.”
Q: How tough was it being hurt and feeling like there were opportunities slipping away while you were sidelined?
A: “Obviously, you’d rather not be hurt. You want to be playing and playing well, so that was a tough situation. But I’m happy with the way I stuck with it and kept working. Over the last couple of weeks, things have started to go my way more, and that’s been encouraging.”
Q: How much has Rocky Thompson helped you during that stretch?
A: “He’s been great. He does a really good job putting us in positions to win games, which is super valuable. He’s also big on the details — little stick details, positioning details — and I feel like that’s definitely helped my game. Those things really matter at this level.”
Q: How did you feel about your game today and adjusting back to NHL speed?
A: "I felt good. I thought I had some moments. Obviously, you always wish you had better shifts here and there, but I felt comfortable out there. I was getting back into the groove, handling the puck well, and seeing the ice.”
George is expected to get a good look, as he could be the best answer to fill Alexander Romanov's spot in the lineup for the rest of the season.
The Islanders battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7 PM ET, weather permitting.