Islanders Likely To Explore Dylan Larkin After Red Wings Trade Request

With Dylan Larkin seeking an exit from Detroit, Mathieu Darche faces a massive dilemma: parting with blue-chip prospects or a core star to land the elite playmaker.
On Thursday, Elliotte Friedman dropped breaking news that Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin had requested a trade:
Larkin has five seasons left on an eight-year deal worth $8.7 million annually with a full no-trade clause over the next two seasons.
The 29-year-old recorded a career-high 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games this past season.
The New York Islanders are in dire need of adding elite talent to their roster, and Larkin certainly would be a fit.
However, general manager Mathieu Darche wasn't willing to move his top prospects at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, and there's no reason to think that Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson are on the table now.
Then again, no one expected for Larkin to be available this summer.
While the Red Wings don't have much leverage given Larkin's full no-trade clause, one would think Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman would explore Mathew Barzal's availability if the Islanders come calling, given Barzal has five seasons left at $9.15 million annually.
Barzal isn't being shopped despite a recent report, and ideally, the Islanders would want Barzal setting up Larkin. Also, does Barzal fit the Red Wings timeline?
Detroit has missed the playoffs for a 10th straight season and is likely heading toward a retool, so a player like Cal Ritchie could be more enticing than a Barzal.
Could Cole Eiserman be on the table?
There's no question that Darche will contact Yzerman, as will the other 30 teams, to see what the cost would be for the lethal scorer.
Long Island bound is likley not in Larkin's future, but it's not every day a player of this level becomes available.
One would think that Detroit would be looking for a haul of picks and prospects for Larkin.
The Islanders own the 13th pick at the 2026 NHL Draft.