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Islanders Likely Without Tony DeAngelo vs. Hurricanes; Roy Provides Injury Update

Stefen Rosner
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Tony DeAngelo's absence continues as the Islanders face the Hurricanes. Coach Roy offers the latest on the defenseman's injury status and lineup impact.

ELMONT, NY -- It sounds like the New York Islanders will be without defenseman Tony DeAngelo for a sixth straight game when they battle the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Saturday night.

"I don't think so," was what Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said when The Hockey News asked if the 30-year-old blueliner would be traveling. 

Roy will talk at 5:35 on Saturday, so we'll get an official answer then. 

DeAngelo, 30, is working his way back from a lower-body injury sustained early in the Islanders' 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on March 24. He has been skating on his own for the last few days, but has yet to join a team skate. 

The Islanders have missed DeAngelo's presence in the lineup, going 2-4-0, including the Blackhawks loss, being outscored 23-17 over that span. 

DeAngelo, who is in the final season of a one-year extension worth $1.75 million, has 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 72 games, averaging 19:03 minutes per game. 

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