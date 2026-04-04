Islanders Likely Without Tony DeAngelo vs. Hurricanes; Roy Provides Injury Update

"I don't think so," was what Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said when The Hockey News asked if the 30-year-old blueliner would be traveling.
Roy will talk at 5:35 on Saturday, so we'll get an official answer then.
DeAngelo, 30, is working his way back from a lower-body injury sustained early in the Islanders' 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on March 24. He has been skating on his own for the last few days, but has yet to join a team skate.
The Islanders have missed DeAngelo's presence in the lineup, going 2-4-0, including the Blackhawks loss, being outscored 23-17 over that span.
DeAngelo, who is in the final season of a one-year extension worth $1.75 million, has 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 72 games, averaging 19:03 minutes per game.