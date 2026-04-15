Islanders Loading Up Bridgeport For AHL Calder Cup Playoffs

"I'll be at pretty much every game. It's fun watching those guys. What I like about Rocky -- the last few games, I probably watched 45 of their 72 games. If I'm home, I’ve got my laptop watching -- Victor Eklund on the first power play, getting minutes. Same with Cole Eiserman. Liam Foudy took a huge step. Beckman, Warren, George—you saw them come up. Isaiah George, I thought he was very good, the way he skated. The coaches down there have done a phenomenal job.Having a run can only help. Look at Tampa in Norfolk before they won Cups—Palat, Johnson, Killorn—those guys learned how to win. There’s nothing like pro playoff hockey. It’s not like juniors or college. That experience will benefit these guys immensely."