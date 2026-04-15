Islanders Loading Up Bridgeport For AHL Calder Cup Playoffs

Bridgeport bolsters its roster with top prospects and NHL call-ups as they chase a Calder Cup title, aiming for playoff glory.
EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders will not be competing in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But, for the first time since 2021-22, the Bridgeport Islanders will be battling for the Calder Cup.
And they're getting reinforcements.
Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche announced on Wednesday that not only would defenseman Isaiah George and forwards Victor Eklund and Liam Foudy be back in Bridgeport for the last week of their regular season and the playoffs, but that Cal Ritchie would be heading down as well.
Ritchie, who began this season in Bridgeport, was recalled by the Islanders on Halloween and remained up with the big club for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old, who recorded 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 65 games with Long Island, is eligible for the AHL playoffs because he was sent down ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline -- a paper transaction, something we saw many teams do.
"Ritchie will be playing. We assigned him. We're gonna send him to play in Bridgeport," Darche said. "It's a great opportunity. It's funny, I talked to Cal. I remember at the start, early on in my career, I remember at the end of the year, Jeff Carter and Mike Richards did this. They won the Cup with Philly. I think Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf, one year in Anaheim, they went back. I think it's a great experience for him."
Eklund, selected 16th overall this past summer, made his NHL debut on Tuesday night in the Islanders' regular-season finale, recording an assist, two shots on goal, and two hits skating on the top line alongside Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom.
He recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) through his first seven AHL games.
Foudy, who got two games with the Islanders last season before getting a look on the fourth line in the season finale, has been one of Bridgeport's best players this season and has 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists) in 58 games.
George, who got 33 games with the Islanders last season but just four this season due to injuries, has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 45 games.
There are two more players headed to Bridgeport as the Islanders also announced that Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley and the Islanders came to terms on his entry-level deal, which kicks in for the 2026-27 season -- he'll sign an ATO to play with Bridgeport.
In his junior season, Finley recorded 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 36 games.
Also, 18-year-old forward Daniil Prokhorov, whom the Islanders selected in the second round (No. 42) of the 2025 NHL Draft, is coming over from the KHL.
He played 23 games for Moscow Dynamo, recording one goal before failing to find the scoresheet in two playoff games. He played eight games in the MHL (junior equivalent), with six points (three goals, three assists), before 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 25 VHL games (AHL equivalent).
Prokhorov is eligible to play in the playoffs.
Bridgeport has one week left of the regular season before they begin the playoffs, as they are still fighting for home-ice advantage.
"First of all, they can look at us and say, we're in the playoffs, you're not," Darche said on Bridgeport. "My goal is for both teams in the playoffs. It's great. Even Cal—when I talked to him last night—I told him about Mike Richards and Jeff Carter. It’s an awesome experience. Pro playoffs are a grind. You're not flying charter, you're busing everywhere. So for him to go through that, I expect him to be a major contributor. Winning anywhere is always good. Hopefully, they go on a run.
"I'll be at pretty much every game. It's fun watching those guys. What I like about Rocky -- the last few games, I probably watched 45 of their 72 games. If I'm home, I’ve got my laptop watching -- Victor Eklund on the first power play, getting minutes. Same with Cole Eiserman. Liam Foudy took a huge step. Beckman, Warren, George—you saw them come up. Isaiah George, I thought he was very good, the way he skated. The coaches down there have done a phenomenal job.Having a run can only help. Look at Tampa in Norfolk before they won Cups—Palat, Johnson, Killorn—those guys learned how to win. There’s nothing like pro playoff hockey. It’s not like juniors or college. That experience will benefit these guys immensely."
After 25 years, Bridgeport will be relocating to Hamilton, Ontario, beginning in 2026-27. Going out with a Calder Trophy would be impressive, and Darche is loading up his AHL roster to hopefully make that a reality.