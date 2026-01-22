Islanders Lose Special Teams Battle, Fall 4-1 To Seattle Kraken In Road Trip Finale

Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves. Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.
The Islanders went 1-for-7 on the power play, with just seven shots. One of the power plays lasted eight seconds, but they did play 10:22 with the man advantage, including a 5-on-3 power play for six seconds.
Here's how the game unfolded.
The Islanders scored first in this one, courtesy of Anthony Duclair on the power play from the bumper spot off a feed from Calum Ritchie at 2:38 of the first period:
That was Duclair's fifth goal in four games, scoring eight in his last game. Ritchie extended his point streak to four games (4A) -- a career high -- while Mathew Barzal recorded his third point in two games (3A).
The Islanders found themselves on a 5-on-3 power play, but weren't able to execute.
Unfortunately for the Islanders, Seattle got their chance at a 5-on-3 and made Patrick Roy's squad pay when Matty Beniers deflected a Vince Dunn shot blocker side at 10:40 of the first.
There were 9:02 minutes of collective power play time in the opening period, with the Islanders going 1-for-4 and Seattle going 1-for-2.
The ice tilted right then and there, as Seattle went on to score another two to head into the third period up 3-1.
Dunn scored on a 2-on-1 rush at 13:37. Then it was Jaden Schwartz who Scott Mayfield to a loose puck behind the Islanders' net before he found former New York Rangers forward Kappo Kaako in the low slot at 16:28 of the second.
The Islanders had another two power-play opportunities in the middle frame, but one only lasted eight seconds after Duclair negated it.
Jared McCann added an empty-netter at 16:32 of the third for a 4-1 final.
With the loss and the Pittsburgh Penguins' win, the Islanders end the night sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division.
UP NEXT: The Islanders host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 1 PM ET.