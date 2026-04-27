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Islanders' Mathew Barzal Commits To Team Canada For 2026 IIHF World Championship cover image

Islanders' Mathew Barzal Commits To Team Canada For 2026 IIHF World Championship

Stefen Rosner
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Barzal laces up for Team Canada, aiming for gold in Switzerland. A statement of national pride after overcoming injury and Olympic snub.

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has committed to representing Team Canada at the 2026 World Championships in Switzerland, The Hockey News can confirm. 

The tournament begins on Friday May 15 and goes through and Sunday, May 31. 

Barzal recorded 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 80 games after missing 52 games in 2024-25 due to two injuries, the latter a knee injury that required surgery. 

The 28-year-old did not make Team Canada's 2026 Olympic roster, last representing his country at the 2022 Men's Worlds, where he won silver. 

The expectation is that Barzal's teammate, soon-to-be Calder-trophy winner Matthew Schaefer will also be representing Canada at the World's. 

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