Islanders' Mathew Barzal Commits To Team Canada For 2026 IIHF World Championship

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Mathew Barzal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-mathew-barzal-owns-costly-mental-mistake-in-loss-to-blackhawks]\nhas committed to representing Team Canada at the 2026 World Championships in\nSwitzerland, The Hockey News can confirm. \n\n\n\nThe tournament begins on Friday May 15 and goes through and Sunday, May 31. \n\nBarzal recorded 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 80 games after missing 52\ngames in 2024-25 due to two injuries, the latter a knee injury that required\nsurgery. \n\nThe 28-year-old did not make Team Canada's 2026 Olympic roster, last\nrepresenting his country at the 2022 Men's Worlds, where he won silver. \n\nThe expectation is that Barzal's teammate, soon-to-be Calder-trophy winner\nMatthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/pete-deboer-on-first-game-coaching-islanders-rookie-phenom-matthew-schaefer]\nwill also be representing Canada at the World's.