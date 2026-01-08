Islanders Matthew Schaefer Appears In Commercial For Tom Brady's NOBULL Apparel Brand

New York Islanders' No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer's meteoric rise in the National Hockey League media landscape took another step forward on Wednesday.

After being called out by National Football League icon Tom Brady to represent his NOBULL clothing brand, the defenseman appeared in a commercial featuring various NHL stars.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback acquired No Bull in a merger with his nutrition and apparel brands in Jan. 2024. Today, the company sells apparel and footwear and has collaborated with various leagues and teams. The NHL announced a partnership with the company in October, making NOBULL the league's official footwear partner.

As the brand looks to grow its image with NHL players and teams, Brady was asked on Sunday which NHL player he would sign if given the opportunity.

His answer was the first-overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. He received high praise from Brady, drawing comparisons to his "eye of the tiger" mentality from his playing days.

Schaefer was asked about it two days later, saying he had a FaceTime with Brady, resulting in him signing on with the brand.

Matthew Schaefer On Talking With Tom Brady, Playing Through Illness & His Hockey Night In Canada Debut

Matthew Schaefer has signed with Tom Brady's brand, NOBULL.

"I’m super honored to be a part of what they’ve got going on, especially with Tom involved," Schaefer said Tuesday. "I didn’t grow up watching a ton of football, but of course, I knew who Tom Brady was. Everyone did. He was the GOAT. It was pretty special to talk to him and hear from someone I’ve looked up to.”

The partnership comes during Schaefer's historic start to his NHL career. The defenseman has 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points in 43 games, sitting right in the thick of Calder Trophy talks for the league's rookie of the year.

Schaefer and the Islanders return to action on Thursday against the Nashville Predators, with puck drop scheduled for 8:00 p.m.