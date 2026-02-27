Logo
New York Islanders
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Breaks NHL Record For Goals By 18-Year-Old Defenseman

Stefen Rosner
56m
Matthew Schaefer shatters NHL defensemen history, etching his name in the record books with a stunning goal surge, becoming the youngest ever.

New York Islanders 2025 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer made history on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens

After scoring his 17th goal of the season to tie Buffalo Sabres legend Phil Housley for the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history, he needed just 55 seconds to score his 18th of the season, setting a new NHL record:

Not only did he pass Housley, but he also passed Islanders' legend Denis Potvin for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in team history. 

With the two-goal game, Schaefer now has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 59 games.  

