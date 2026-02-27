Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Breaks NHL Record For Goals By 18-Year-Old Defenseman

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] 2025 No. 1 overall pick Matthew\nSchaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/former-islanders-defenseman-noah-dobson-impressed-by-rookie-phenom-matthew-schaefer]\nmade history on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/former-islanders-defenseman-noah-dobson-impressed-by-rookie-phenom-matthew-schaefer]. \n\nAfter scoring his 17th goal of the season to tie Buffalo Sabres legend Phil\nHousley for the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history\n[https://x.com/TheElmonters/status/2027200013906973042], he needed just 55\nseconds to score his 18th of the season, setting a new NHL record:\n\n\n\nNot only did he pass Housley, but he also passed Islanders' legend Denis Potvin\nfor the most goals by a rookie defenseman in team history. \n\nWith the two-goal game, Schaefer now has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 59\ngames.