Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Matches Bobby Orr With 13th Goal As Rookie Defenseman

Stefen Rosner
51m
Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer joins Bobby Orr in the record books with his 13th goal, igniting a historic season.

New York Islanders' No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer recorded his 13th goal and 30th point of the season late in a 5-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

His 13th red light of the season tied Bobby Orr for the second-highest total ever by an 18-year-old defenseman.

He is the first rookie defenseman with at least thirteen goals since Shayne Gostisbehere scored 17 for the Flyers in 2015-16, and only the 31st to do so in NHL history.

Schaefer is on pace to tie the all-time rookie defenseman record of 23, which is held by former New York Rangers' blue liner Brian Leetch. He's also on pace for over 53 points. 

