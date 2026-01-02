Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Sets Another NHL Record, Reacts To Team Canada Olympic Snub

ELMONT, NY -- Just a game after becoming the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach the 25-point mark, New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer found himself in the record books yet again.

On Thursday night, the No. 1 overall pick scored his 10th career goal. At 18 years and 118 days, Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach that mark, surpassing Phil Housley (18 years, 320 days). He's the seventh-youngest player in league history to accomplish that feat:

Schaefer, who has 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points, is on pace for 20 goals and 32 assists, which is good for 52 points.

After the game, a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth, we spoke to Schaefer about not making Team Canada's Olympic roster.

Here's what the mature 18-year-old had to say:

"They have a great team. And, I mean, I'm young. There’s a lot of great Canadian defensemen, and they all play in the NHL. So I mean, they got a good group and I'm ready if I ever get a call.

Schaefer did share that he's still on their list and could end up in Italy if need be:

“Yeah, I think there's still a lot of guys still on the list. But I mean, they have a great team, so I mean, they're gonna do great things. And like I said, I was really happy my name was even in the question, running. It's an honor when your name is in the running for the Olympics and Team Canada, for your country.”

Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Didn’t Make Team Canada, But His Future There Is Inevitable

