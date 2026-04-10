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Islanders Matthew Schaefer Ties Brian Leech For Most Goals By Rookie Defenseman In NHL History

Stefen Rosner
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Schaefer etches his name in NHL history, netting his 23rd goal to match a legendary rookie defenseman's scoring record.

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer scored his 23rd goal of the season on Thursday night to tie Brian Leech for the most by a rookie defenseman in NHL history.

Leech accomplished that feat in 1988-89. 

The 18-year-old first overall pick's goal came at a huge time, giving the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 9:39 of the second:

Schaefer now has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) through his first 79 career games. 

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