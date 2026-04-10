Islanders Matthew Schaefer Ties Brian Leech For Most Goals By Rookie Defenseman In NHL History

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] rookie defenseman\nMatthew Schaefer\n[https://www.theelmonters.com/p/matthew-schaefer-matt-martin-easter-deboer-boughner]\nscored his 23rd goal of the season on Thursday night to tie Brian Leech for the\nmost by a rookie defenseman in NHL history.\n\nLeech accomplished that feat in 1988-89. \n\nThe 18-year-old first overall pick's goal came at a huge time, giving the\nIslanders a 3-2 lead at 9:39 of the second:\n\n\n\nSchaefer now has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) through his first 79 career\ngames. \n