Islanders Matthew Schaefer Wins Calder Trophy

Within the Islanders’ record books, Schaefer set franchise highs for the most goals, points, power-play goals, overtime goals and game-winning goals by a rookie defenseman in a single season. He became the fifth rookie – and third rookie defenseman – in franchise history to appear in all 82 games and was one of four Islanders skaters to play a full schedule this season. His 23 goals were the sixth-most in a single campaign by an Islanders blueliner and the most since Hall-of-Famer Denis Potvin in 1981-82, while his plus/minus rating was also the best by an Islanders rookie defenseman since the 1992-93 season.