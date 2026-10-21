Islanders Off To Best UBS Arena Start In Arena's History Ahead Of Road-Heavy Month

Oct 21, 2026 2:58 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 2:58 PM
The New York Islanders (5-3-1) won again on Tuesday night inside UBS Arena, knocking off the Anaheim Ducks 3-2.
The win marked the Islanders' fourth in UBS Arena already, giving them a 4-1-0 record on home ice to start the year.
That's the best start at home for the franchise since moving to UBS Arena in the 2021-22 season.
In 2025-26, the Islanders went 22-17-2 on home ice. in 2024-25, they went 19-17-5.
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If the Islanders can keep this winning momentum on home ice going, their win totals this year will blow those close-to-.500 records out of the water.
Stacking wins on home ice is extremely important for the Islanders, with an especially road-heavy schedule over the next month.
Between October 21 and November 21, the Islanders play 13 games, 8 of which are on the road, including 8 of the final 12.
Only one of those eight road games takes place in the Eastern Time Zone. That game is on November 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.
Over the course of five days from October 25 to 29, the Islanders take a funky road trip against three Central Division opponents, starting with the Dallas Stars, heading back northeast to see the Nashville Predators before shooting back northwest to take on the Minnesota Wild.
The Islanders get eight days at home, starting with the Islanders hosting the Edmonton Oilers on Halloween. Then, the Islanders get four straight off days from November 1 through 4.
Two divisional foes, the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils, then swing by UBS Arena before the Islanders hit the road again for a three-game swing through California, lasting one week.
New York gets home for one game against the Columbus Blue Jackets before a two-game trip to Winnipeg and Detroit ends the funky month of travel.