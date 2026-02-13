Islanders' Ondrej Palat Earns First Point Of Olympics In Czechia's 6-3 Win Over France

Bumped to the top line, Palat recorded two shots along with a primary assist in 18:36 minutes, playing 5-on-5 alongside Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl.
Palat recorded his assist on Pastrnak's 3-3 tying tally at 13:23 of the second period.
Due to copyright, we cannot provide you with the goal. Palat went hard to the net, deflecting a puck before Pastnrak corralled the rubber and squaked it through France's netminder Martin Neckar and in.
Palat represented Czechia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, going pointless in four games. Czechia is now 1-1-0 after they fell 5-0 to Bo Horvat and Team Canada on Thursday.