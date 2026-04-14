Islanders' Pending Unrestricted Free Agents Tony DeAngelo & David Rittich Want To Be Back

Rittich, who signed a one-year deal worth $1 million this summer, has gone 14-9-3, with a 2.78 GAA and a .894 SV%. It hasn't been the prettiest of second halves for him or the team, but with Pete DeBoer coming in to help limit the quality of shots that are allowed, there's no reason to think Rittich can't be a viable backup for Sorokin in 2026-27.