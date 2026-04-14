Islanders' Pending Unrestricted Free Agents Tony DeAngelo & David Rittich Want To Be Back
DeAngelo and Rittich express strong desires to remain with the Islanders, highlighting team chemistry and valuable contributions as negotiations loom.
EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders pending unrestricted free agents, defenseman Tony DeAngelo and goaltender David Rittich, want to be back with the club.
“There’s nowhere else I want to be," DeAngelo said, with Rittich stating, "I've probably never been in a better locker room before."
While DeAngelo shared that with me a few days ago, Rittich's quote was from a few months ago. A lot can change over that span, and a lot has, so I went back to the veteran netminder and asked him again if he wanted to be back.
"You already asked me that question, like three months ago," Rittich joked. "The answer is still the same, still the same."
DeAngelo, who is on an expiring one-year deal worth $1.75 million, surpassed the 30-point mark this season, recording five goals and 30 assists for 35 points through 75 games, with one game to go.
I don't believe there's been contract negotiations just yet, but you have to think the organization is very happy with what the South Jersey native has shown in his year and a half on Long Island.
Outside of No. 1 defenseman Matthew Schaefer, DeAngelo is the club's best puck transitioner, and it was clear how much this team missed him when he was out of the lineup for six games down the stretch.
Rittich, who signed a one-year deal worth $1 million this summer, has gone 14-9-3, with a 2.78 GAA and a .894 SV%. It hasn't been the prettiest of second halves for him or the team, but with Pete DeBoer coming in to help limit the quality of shots that are allowed, there's no reason to think Rittich can't be a viable backup for Sorokin in 2026-27.
We don't know the status of grizzled veteran Semyon Varlamov, who continues to work his way back from two knee replacements. The 37-year-old has one season left at $2.75 million.
I do believe that the Islanders and Rittich's camp have had preliminary contract discussions.
Other Pending UFAs:
Anders Lee
Carson Soucy
Pending RFAs:
Maxim Shabanov
Marc Gatcomb
Adam Boqvist
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