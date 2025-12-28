Islanders Place Defenseman Ethan Bear On Waivers

The New York Islanders placed defenseman Ethan Bear on waivers on Sunday.



Bear, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Islanders on July 1, sustained an apparent wrist injury during preseason and hasn't played since.

He began the season on Season-Opening Injured Reserve, which means he did not count against the cap nor did he count toward a roster spot.

Bear is nearing a return from the injury, and if he clears waivers, he will report to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

The 29-year-old has 275 games of NHL experience.