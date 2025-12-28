    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders Place Defenseman Ethan Bear On Waivers

    Stefen Rosner
    Dec 28, 2025, 19:20
    Injury-marred season sees Islanders defenseman Ethan Bear placed on waivers. Awaiting clarity on his NHL future, he nears a potential AHL assignment.

    The New York Islanders placed defenseman Ethan Bear on waivers on Sunday.

    Bear, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Islanders on July 1, sustained an apparent wrist injury during preseason and hasn't played since. 

    He began the season on Season-Opening Injured Reserve, which means he did not count against the cap nor did he count toward a roster spot. 

    Bear is nearing a return from the injury, and if he clears waivers, he will report to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. 

    The 29-year-old has 275 games of NHL experience. 