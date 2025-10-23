Islanders Place Pierre Engvall On Long-Term Injured Reserve

The New York Islanders officially placed Pierre Engvall on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) Thursday afternoon, completing a series of roster moves in the last 24 hours.

Engvall, 29, had been rehabbing from an offseason hip surgery and missed training camp. Yesterday, Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche announced Engvall underwent an additional ankle surgery and is likely out for the season.

Some 24 hours and change later, the Islanders waived and sent Marc Gatcomb down to Bridgeport, while recalling Long Island-native Marshall Warren and Matthew Highmore.

The Islanders waited to place Engvall onto LTIR until they could save as much money as possible, hence why the team demoted Gatcomb and promoted Highmore.

Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) on X

To dumb things down as best as possible: The #Isles are banking that the $3M from placing Engvall on LTIR is going to be greater than what they'd accrue from now until the deadline. Also, because Engvall can't be activated until healthy, they are in LTIR for rest of season.

Engvall is in year three of a seven-year, $21 million contract ($3 million AAV), signed by Lou Lamoriello in July 2023.