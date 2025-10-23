Islanders Recall Warren & Highmore From Bridgeport

With defenseman Alexander Romanov on Injured Reserve and forward Maxim Shabanov day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the New York Islanders have recalled defenseman Marshall Warren and forward Matthew Highmore from Bridgeport.

Warren, a left-side defenseman from Laurel Hollow, Long Island, was off to a phenomenal start in Bridgeport with five points (two goals, three assists) in four games and just took home AHL Player of the Week honors.

Highmore, a left-handed centerman, has 187 games of NHL experience and has four assists through his first four games.

He'd need waivers to go back to Bridgeport.

The Islanders were able to call up both after Marc Gatcomb was placed on waivers -- he cleared.

Unfortunately for Gatcmb, the fact that he made $900,000 as opposed to league minimum's $775,000 -- like Kyle MacLean -- left the Islanders no choice but to waive him as his cap relief created the necessary space to recall two players.