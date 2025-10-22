Likely Reason Why Islanders Waived Marc Gatcomb

The New York Islanders have placed forward Marc Gatcomb on waivers:

Gatcomb, 26, played in one game for the Islanders this season, logging 8:33 in their 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitasl on Oct. 11, recording seven hits and a shot on goal while skating on the fourth line.

If he goes unclaimed, he'll report to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Gatcomb signed a one-year extension this summer, with $900,000.

While Islanders fans would love to see Calum Ritchie get recalled from Bridgeport, the reason the Islanders waived Gatcomb is likely more about creating a roster spot and enough cap space to recall a defenseman from Bridgeport.

Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said on Wednesday that defenseman Alexander Romanov would not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and likely won't be ready for their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

So, by removing Gatcomb from the NHL roster -- it takes 24 hours -- the Islanders can recall an Isaiah George or a Marshall Warren without having to place Romanov on Injured Reserve to create the additional roster spot.

Once Gatcomb is off the books, the Islanders will have under $1.6 million available cap space, allowing them to call up someone.

You may be wondering why Gatcomb was the one placed on waivers over Kyle MacLean. It's clear as day that Roy likes the way MacLean plays, and ultimately, MacLean is a center and a penalty killer.