Islanders Promote Bridgeport Head Coach Rocky Thompson To Pete DeBoer's Staff

Thompson just completed his first season as Bridgeport Islanders head coach, leading a team that finished in last place in the AHL in 2024-25 back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22.
The 48-year-old former third-round pick who played 25 NHL games over a four-year career with the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers has been behind an NHL bench before.
Thompson has six years of NHL assistant coaching experience. He served one season as an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers (2014-15), two with the San Jose Sharks (2020-2022), and three with the Philadelphia Flyers (2022-2025) under John Tortorella.
Rocky's job in Bridgeport, changing the culture while also getting prospects back on track, earned him this opportunity on DeBoer's staff.
The Hockey News confirmed that Ray Bennett and Bob Boughner remain with the team, so this could be your Islanders coaching staff for the 2026-27 season.