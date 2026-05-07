Islanders Prospect Danny Nelson Named To Team USA IIHF World Championshp Roster

After captaining Notre Dame, the 2023 second-rounder makes his professional-level debut alongside NHL stars, testing his collegiate scoring prowess on the global stage before his final NCAA season.
The New York Islanders announced Thursday afternoon that forward prospect Danny Nelson (2023, No. 49) will attend the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland, representing the United States.
Nelson, 20, scored 13 goals and 29 points in 36 games for the Fighting Irish this past season, serving as their captain.
He won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 U18 World Championships, then won gold with the U20 team in 2024 and 2025. He also represented Team USA at the 2025 Spengler Cup, recording one assist in four games.
Here's Team USA's squad:
Long Island Natives Matt Coronato and James Hagens will also represent the USA.
Nelson will return to Notre Dame this fall for his senior season, where he'll play with both his brothers instead of turning pro.