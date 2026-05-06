Islanders Prospect Eetu Liukas Signs In Finland

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward prospect Eetu Liukas\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/news/eetu-liukas-new-york-islanders-prospect-north-america-bridgeport-islanders-3]\n(2021, Rd 5) has left the organization to sign a contract with HIFK of the\nFinnish Liiga. \n\n\n\nLiukas, 23, had spent three seasons with Bridgeport, playing a bottom-six role. \n\n\nThe Finnish forward has been out injured since January due to an upper-body\ninjury, recording 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 24 games. \n\nWith the Islanders' prospect pool on the rise, don't be surprised to see some of\nthe club's restricted free agents find homes elsewhere. \n\n \n\n