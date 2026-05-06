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Islanders Prospect Eetu Liukas Signs In Finland

Stefen Rosner
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The physical forward departs Bridgeport after three seasons, returning home to join HIFK. His exit signals a potential roster shakeup as the Islanders navigate a crowded prospect pool.

New York Islanders forward prospect Eetu Liukas (2021, Rd 5) has left the organization to sign a contract with HIFK of the Finnish Liiga. 

Liukas, 23, had spent three seasons with Bridgeport, playing a bottom-six role. 

The Finnish forward has been out injured since January due to an upper-body injury, recording 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 24 games. 

With the Islanders' prospect pool on the rise, don't be surprised to see some of the club's restricted free agents find homes elsewhere. 

 

 

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