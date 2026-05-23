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Islanders Prospect & USA Forward Danny Nelson Elevated, Records First Point In 4-2 Loss To Latvia cover image

Islanders Prospect & USA Forward Danny Nelson Elevated, Records First Point In 4-2 Loss To Latvia

Stefen Rosner
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Promoted to the third line and top power play, the Notre Dame standout capitalized on increased ice time by notched a crucial primary assist against physical Latvian defense.

New York Islanders prospect Danny Nelson recorded his first point of his IIHF World Championships on Saturday morning in a 4-2 loss to Latvia.

Nelson, the Islanders’ second-round pick in 2023 who is returning to Notre Dame for his senior season this fall, had primary been serving as USA’s 13th forward.

However, for their game against Latvia, Nelson was elevated to third-line center, playing alongside Ryan Leonard and Oliver Moore.

He also got an opportunity on USA’s top power play, recording the secondary assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s goal at 14:48 of the second period after winning the offensive zone draw:

Nelson added one shot on goal in 9:39 TOI.

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