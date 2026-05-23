Islanders Prospect & USA Forward Danny Nelson Elevated, Records First Point In 4-2 Loss To Latvia

New York Islanders [http://THN.com/isles] prospect Danny Nelson recorded his\nfirst point of his IIHF World Championships on Saturday morning in a 4-2 loss to\nLatvia.\n\nNelson, the Islanders’ second-round pick in 2023 who is returning to Notre Dame\nfor his senior season this fall, had primary been serving as USA’s 13th forward.\n\nHowever, for their game against Latvia, Nelson was elevated to third-line\ncenter, playing alongside Ryan Leonard and Oliver Moore.\n\nHe also got an opportunity on USA’s top power play, recording the secondary\nassist on Matthew Tkachuk’s goal at 14:48 of the second period after winning the\noffensive zone draw:\n\n\n\nNelson added one shot on goal in 9:39 TOI.