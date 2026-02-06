Islanders' Radio Voice Alan Fuehring On The Call For 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Islanders radio voice Alan Fuehring steps into the national spotlight, calling the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Don't miss the thrilling skills and challenge!
New York Islanders radio broadcaster Alan Fuehring will be behind the mic for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois, for the Skills Competition on Tuesday at 8 ET and the All-Star Challenge on Wednesday at 8 PM ET.
Fuerhing, who spent eight seasons as the Bridgeport Islanders' Director of Broadcasting, was promoted to the Islanders' radio broadcaster ahead of this season.
He also continues to fill in for Brendan Burke on MSGSN broadcasts.
You can catch Fuehring and the AHL events on TSN, NHL Network, AHL.TV and CHSN.