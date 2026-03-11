Islanders Rally From Down 3-0, Beat Blues 4-3 In OT In Brayden Schenn’s Return To St. Louis

Trailing by three, the Islanders stormed back. Barzal netted the overtime winner, capping a stunning comeback victory.
The former St. Louis captain earned the primary assist on the Barzal winner for his point with the Islanders:
Goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who was almost pulled in this game -- will get to that in a minute -- turned aside 20 of 23 for the win, including the last 11 shots he faced.
The Islanders conclude their four-game road trip 2-2-0 after winning their last two games. It was a monumental comeback as the Buffalo Sabres won yet again, while the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a point.
Here's how the game unfolded.
The Blues scored the first three goals of the game, the second and third goals coming 1:27 apart. They did score a fourth goal, but the Islanders won their offside challenge.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau was able to stop the bleeding at 17:50 of the second period with his rebound goal to make it a 3-1 game before the second period came to a close, despite outshooting their opponents 29-14.
The Islanders then scored twice on a double-minor power play early in the third period.
First, it was Calum Ritchie, the one who took the high stick by Pavel Buchnevich at 5:52 of the third period. He was the last to touch the puck before Joe Finley poked the rubber into his own net:
Then, a tic-tac-toe play saw Bo Horvat score his 28th goal of the season at 6:52 of the third to tie the game at 3-3:
